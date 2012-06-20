Step Inside The $125 Million Estate Where Yammer's CEO Threw A Huge Birthday Bash

Photo: Redfin

Did your invitation to Yammer CEO David Sacks‘ insane 40th birthday bash get lost in the mail? Funny, so did ours.Even though there was a supposed social media blackout on the party, a few tweets and photos made their way out of the Holmby Hills estate where it all went down.



And since the mansion itself is one the market–for a mere $125 million–we can take a peek inside the venue. We think it was the perfect choice for a “Let him eat cake”-themed party.

The home, which philanthropist Suzanne Saperstein relisted in July 2011, has 12 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, ballroom, two kitchens, massive movie theatre, pool, tennis courts, and a nine-car garage.

