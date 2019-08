Artist Wolfgang Buttress designed this 17-metre artificial beehive based on bee research at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew.

The multi-sensory elements of the Hive respond to the real-time activity of bees at a nearby hive. There are vibrations as well as LED lights which glow and fade, depending on the bees activity.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

