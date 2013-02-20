Step Aside, Staten Island: Dubai Is Building The World's Largest Ferris Wheel

flickr / Kamel Lebtahi



Plans to build the world’s biggest Ferris wheel as part of new major tourist complex have been approved in Dubai.The 201-metre Dubai Eye will surpass the 165-meter Singapore Flyer, currently the current world’s tallest Ferris wheel, and offer panoramic views of the Dubai coast and attractions including the Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa.

The wheel forms part of the Bluewaters Island project, which was approved yesterday. Developers hope it will attract more three million visitors a year. The project will include retail and entertainment areas, with an array of shops, restaurants and a souq along a promenade. It will also include a five-star luxury hotel and private residential buildings.

The £1.1 billion island complex will be set near Jumeirah Beach Residence, connected to the beachfront by a pedestrian bridge and to the mainland by a bridge from Sheikh Zayed Road, with a monorail system and cable car planned to transport visitors in between sites.

Construction on the Bluewaters complex will begin this April and expected to be completed within three years.

Last year, New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced plans for a 190-metre high ferris wheel to be built near the Staten Island Ferry, the city’s third most popular tourist attraction, with construction to begin in 2014.

Last summer, Las Vegas also unveiled building plans for a 167-metre observation wheel, The High Roller, as part of The Linq, a new dining and entertainment complex to be constructed this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.