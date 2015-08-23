Step aboard the Helios, an award-winning yacht with a secret in its sails

Helios is the personification of the sun in Greek mythology.

And there’s no more appropriate name than that for a boat that harnesses the suns to power itself.

With its hybrid diesel-electric motor capable of using both to move itself, the Helios could represent a new future for personal watercraft. Up to 355 kWh of energy can be stored in the ship’s batteries.

Though it’s a hybrid, it doesn’t sacrifice luxury. There’s plenty of space to take all of your friends aboard to marvel at the boat’s advanced solar sail technology.

The vessel was masterminded by Ferrari Franchi Design, which was named Young Designer of the Year 2015 by Boat International Media for the de.

Helios is unlike any other yacht. It's a 55-foot sailboat powered by the diesel-electric motor. Ferrari Franchi Design The large black sails dominating the boat's presence aren't just for show... Ferrari Franchi Design ...they're actually made of flexible silicone solar cells (2,500 in all) that absorb the sun's rays to help power the boat. Ferrari Franchi Design The deck is specially designed to be clear of rigging for a spacious place to hang out and sunbathe. Ferrari Franchi Design The spacious cabins can accommodate eight crew members and 10 guests. The main below deck salon can be converted from a dining room into a movie studio. Ferrari Franchi Design There are four guest cabins in total. Ferrari Franchi Design The lavish owner's suite has a a personal 'beach' club -- complete with a swimming platform that retracts when the boat is on the move. Ferrari Franchi Design A 360-degree ring of lights illuminates the surrounding seas at sunset. Ferrari Franchi Design

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.