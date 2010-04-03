Democrat Admits That The Healthcare Budget Savings Were A Big Joke

Top Democrat Steny Hoyer admits what everyone knows.



The Hill:

Hoyer said that the health bill should help the fiscal picture; the Congressional Budget Office expects savings of about $140 billion this decade and far more in the bill’s second decade.

Hoyer acknowledged Republican concerns that those savings may not be realised, as they’re based on measures lawmakers may be reluctant to enact. The health bill’s savings come through Medicare cuts, which Democrats said won’t affect seniors’ quality of care, and through new taxes on high-income earners.

He called on lawmakers to have the “courage” to stick by them.

Lawmakers… courage… lawmakers… courage. Yeah, not seeing the connection there.

(via Ace Of Spades HQ)

