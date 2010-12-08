Tax Drama Builds, As Steny Hoyer Says House Dems Have Not Agreed To Deal

What we don’t have is any sign that any Congressional Democrats are excited about the tax deal “framework” that the President announced last night.



Earlier we noted how Sen. Dick Durbin said that some Democrats were willing “to walk” on this deal, and now on the House side, team #2 Steny Hoyer says there is no agreement from House leaders, according to Luke Russert.

Democratic House leadership will convene this afternoon to discuss things further, according to Bloomberg’s Lizzie O’Leary.

Keep watching this.

