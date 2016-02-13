This matchstick-sized device could allow paralysed patients to walk again

Researchers in Australia have developed a matchstick-sized device that could allow people who are paralysed to walk again.

The work is the result of close collaboration between the University of Melbourne, the Royal Melbourne Hospital and the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health.

Story and video by Carl Mueller.

