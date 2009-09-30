Stent Seller To Pay Johnson & Johnson $716 Million In Partial Settlement

Litigation takes a long time. And sometimes it takes a ridiculously long time.



After a 12 year battle over patents of heart stents, Boston Scientific and Johnson & Johnson have reached a partial settlement involving more than a dozen lawsuits. Johnson & Johnson will be paid $716 million.

WSJ: Boston Scientific, of Natick, Mass., is the sales leader in such stents, which are tiny scaffolds that prop open clogged arteries. Boston Scientific and Johnson & Johnson have been in litigation over the devices for 12 years.

Federal courts have found that each company’s stents infringe patents held by the other company. Last year, Johnson & Johnson won a verdict of $703 million, plus interest, in one case against Boston Scientific, which makes up the bulk of Tuesday’s settlement.

Boston Scientific’s press release is here.

The Supreme Court upheld the $703 million jury verdict in October. The settlement is only a partial one because it does not include an estimated $237 liability Boston Scientific expects to pay in another outstanding case, according the WSJ.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.