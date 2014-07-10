Science And Maths Majors Earn The Most Money After Graduation

Peter Jacobs
Engineering Student ComputerPablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Students studying science or maths in college have a higher employment rate and salary than other majors after graduation, according to a new report from the Department of Education.

The DOE report looked at four years of data on college graduates and found that STEM majors — science, technology, engineering, and maths — on average earn $US65,000, while non-STEM majors earned about $US15,500 less. STEM majors were also more likely to be employed and hold only one full-time job, rather than a part-time job or multiple jobs.

Overall, the information clearly pointed to the advantages of studying a STEM field in terms of employment and salary. As the Associated Press reports,

The survey found a strong correlation between earning money and highly specialised degrees. More than 95 per cent of grads who studied computer and information sciences, for example, were employed full-time at the time of the survey and earned $US72,600 on average. Engineering students reported similar job and salary prospects. That’s compared with a humanities graduate who was more likely to report working multiple jobs and earn a full-time salary averaging only $US43,100.

According to the DOE survey, engineering and engineering technology was the highest paying degree, with an average annual salary of $US73,700.

Here are the average salaries for STEM majors and non-STEM majors, as well as a breakdown of how much students with specific degrees earn:

  • STEM major (overall) — $US65,000
  • Computer and information sciences — $US72,600
  • Engineering and engineering technology — $US73,700
  • Biological and physical sciences, science technology, mathematics, and agricultural sciences — $US50,400
  • Non-STEM majors (overall) — $US49,500
  • General studies — $US53,700
  • Social sciences — $US46,700
  • Humanities — $US43,100
  • Health care fields — $US58,900
  • Business — $US55,500
  • Education — $US40,500

Read the full Department of Education report here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.