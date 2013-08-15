BRIAN STELTER: Asking Glenn Greenwald If He Should Be Charged With A Crime Was A Perfectly Fair Question

Back in June Meet The Press host David Gregory asked Guardian reporter Glenn Greenwald if he should be charged with a crime for reporting the story about leaked classified documents from NSA leaker Edward Snowden.

The question sparked a heated debate throughout the media industry, with many criticising Gregory as a shill for the Obama administration.

We asked New York Times media reporter Brian Stelter what he thought of the controversy. Watch below to see what he said.

Produced by Business Insider Video

