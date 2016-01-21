A 39-year-old, retired Olympian posted a video of him clearing ridiculously high hurdles with ease

Swedish high-jumper Stefan Holm hasn’t competed in the Olympics since the 2004 games in Athens, Greece, where he won a gold medal in the high jump.

However, at 39 years old, Holm looks like he’s still got it and then some.

Holm posted a video on Instagram of him doing some high jumps on a track, and it looks he hasn’t missed a beat.

It’s unclear how high the hurdles are, but he gallops over them with ease.



This is unnatural:

Most people could only dream of ever having this type of athleticism, let alone as a retired athlete.

