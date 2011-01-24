The Steelers Are Going To The Super Bowl

Photo: 30.fps.mocksession.com

Ben Roethlisberger is headed to the Super Bowl for the third time in his seven-year career, as they defeat the Jets 24-19 en route to a showdown with the Packers in Dallas on Feb. 6The Steelers won behind a dominant first half. Roethlisberger and Mendenhall each ran for a touchdown, and the defence forced a Mark Sanchez fumble and took it to the house. The Jets vaunted rush D couldn’t seem to stop Mendenhall, who ran for 96 yards in the first half. The Steelers went up 24-0, and entered the locker room up 24-3.



But the Jets showed signs of life with the new half. Mark Sanchez had an excellent second half that started with a 45-yard touchdown completion to Santonio Holmes that brought them within two touchdowns. New York then intercepted a Roethlisberger throw, but couldn’t capitalise with points.

Their very next drive was a 17-play, 80-yard drive that swallowed more than eight minutes off the clock, only for the Jets to turn the ball over on downs on the Pittsburgh 1-yard-line. But Roethlisberger fumbled the snap on the ensuing possession that resulted in a safety and gave the Jets some life.

The Jets went drove down field and scored again, yet they couldn’t make a stop on defence, and Pittsburgh iced the game.

Roethlisberger’s mobility in the pocket was very likely the difference in this game. He seemed to avoid the Jets blitz and run for the first downs, or complete the perfect pass, at the game’s most crucial moments.

