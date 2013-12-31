A Missed Call In The Chargers-Chiefs Game Screwed The Steelers Out Of The Playoffs

Referees in the Chargers-Chiefs game missed a penalty that should have given Kansas City another chance at a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left.

If they had made it and won, the Pittsburgh Steelers would have made the playoffs. Instead, the Chiefs missed the kick, the penalty wasn’t called, the game when to overtime San Diego ended up winning 27-24 and clinched the sixth seed.

According to NFL rules, the defence can’t have more than six players on the line of scrimmage on either side of the snapper during a field goal attempt. It’s a five-yard illegal formation penalty.

As you can see, San Diego had seven guys the to the snapper’s left:

Here’s the rule, which comes from Rule 9, Section 1, Article 3.b.1:

Ryan Succop, the Chiefs’ kicker, would have had another try from 36 yards out. He’s 15 for 16 from 39 yards or shorter this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.