Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Parties At Fort Worth Bar Until 1 AM

Photo: TMZ

TMZ has eyewitness footage of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “boozing” it up at a Fort Worth piano bar last night. Their evidence is a grainy video of him sitting at the piano and singing “Piano Man” with friends.(That’s his head poking up on the left side.)



Putting aside Ben’s season-long attempts to shake his reputation as a drunk, woman-hating lout, he better hope that the Steelers win on Sunday, or this will be Exhibit A for fans who think he doesn’t take his job seriously enough.

But for those of you still wondering whether the notoriously rude and ungrateful Big Ben has changed? He bought rounds for the whole bar and left a full 25% tip after his sing-a-long. So that’s a start.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.