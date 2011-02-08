WATCH IT AGAIN: Steeler Rashard Mendenhall Sends A Cameraman Flying

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program! Click here for more of our ongoing Super Bowl coverage >
One of the best moments last night was when the Steelers’s Rashard Mendanhall got shoved into the sideline and shoves a camera man to slow his momentum.
It’s hysterical – the cameraman flies back 10 feet.
Mendeanhall went on to score a touchdown on the same drive. Watch it a better quality video (but with commercials) at Yahoo Sports.
Here it is:
