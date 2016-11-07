Steelers kicker hilariously botched the worst onside kick you may ever see

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell attempted a tricky rabona onside kick late in the 4th quarter against the Ravens, and it did not exactly go well.

After a Ben Roethlisberger touchdown cut the Ravens lead to 21-14 with 48 seconds left, the Steelers needed the ball back and went for the onside kick. It appeared as though Boswell was going to kick the ball toward the right sideline with his right foot, but at the last second he crossed his right leg behind his left and tried to kick the football toward the left sideline.

He whiffed completely:

The refs flagged the kick for “illegal kicking” because Boswell then kicked the ball a second time, which is illegal. To really get in the weeds about it, the play was also flagged for “illegal touching” because the Ravens touched the ball after Boswell had illegally kicked it a second time.

Here’s the replay:

Ben Roethlisberger’s reaction said it all:

As a result of the kick, the Ravens got the ball. They kneed it. Game over.

