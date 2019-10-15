Steelers fans took over the Chargers' home stadium as the team continues to struggle to attract fans 3 years after moving to Los Angeles

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports The Pittsburgh Steelers travelled across the country to play the Chargers on Sunday, but the crowd made the visitors feel right at home.

Pittsburgh fans took over the Chargers home stadium on Sunday, turning the stands at Dignity Health Sports Park into a sea of black and yellow and Terrible Towels.

The Chargers often look like the road team at home since they relocated to Los Angeles.

The Chargers struggle to fill seats is about to become much more prominent, with the team scheduled to move into SoFi Stadium next year, with seating for more than 70,000 football fans.

Phillip Rivers has more children than there are #Chargers fans in this "home" game. You hate to see it. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/BYtNGwLrGg — Watson Scott (@WatsonScott12) October 14, 2019

Ok it might be 99-1 Steelers fans pic.twitter.com/H6HlBNjP1A — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 14, 2019

The difference in fandom was especially stark once the Steelers began scoring. Despite being 7-point underdogs and with a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start, Pittsburgh took an early lead they would never give up. They also sent a sea of Terrible Towels spinning into the Los Angeles sky.

It’s not the first time the Los Angeles Chargers have had their home field invaded by opposing fans.

In the team’s first year in Los Angeles, the Chargers were met with a sea of Philadelphia Eagles fans that took over the arena. It happened again last year when the Kansas City Chiefs turned the Chargers stadium into a sea of red.

Despite a successful season in 2018, the Chargers have struggled to find a foothold in Los Angeles. The team currently plays in a converted soccer stadium with a capacity of just 27,000, but still regularly fails to sell out. When the team does have a packed house, it’s usually thanks to fans of the opposing team.

The Chargers will move to the new 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium in 2020, and the problems of selling tickets aren’t going away any time soon.

The team’s upcoming schedule doesn’t do them any favours. With home games against the Packers and Chiefs coming soon, don’t be surprised if the Chargers get their home field invaded again in the near future.

