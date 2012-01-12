This Was The Most Watched Event On Television Since Super Bowl 2011

Photo: twitter.com

Earlier this week we told you the Broncos-Steelers game drew incredible ratings.Now, the NFL released the full viewership numbers, and Tebow’s incredible comeback brought in 42.4 million viewers (via NBC Sports).



That means more people watched the Broncos-Steelers wild card game than ANYTHING else that has aired on television since the Super Bowl on February 6, 2011.

The Broncos-Steelers game beat out all of the other playoff games from last weekend by a longshot:

Bengals-Texans: 21.9 million viewers

Falcons-Giants: 27.7 million viewers

Lions-Saints: 31.8 million viewers.

Oh the power of Tebow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.