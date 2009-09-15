Now The Steel Union Wants Even More Tariffs

The 850,00-strong United Steelworkers won a major victory by forcing Americans to pay more for tires. Now they are exploring other products they can make more expensive for the country.



WSJ: “We’re looking at what’s happening in paper sector, glass, cement, steel. That’s our obligation to our members,” said Leo Gerard, president of the 850,000-member United Steelworkers union that represents workers in numerous industries and brought the original case against Chinese tires.

The union could push for further tariffs on products ranging from pipes and toys, to yes, dog food. Thanks guys! During hard economic times, it really helps when 300 million Americans are required to pay higher prices in order to support one union.

In case you missed this from The Big Picture, it might be time to remember some words of wisdom from Ferris Beuller’s Day Off:

TBP: “In 1930, the Republican controlled House of Rep, in an effort to alleviate the effects of the… Anyone? Anyone?… the Great Depression, passed the…Anyone? Anyone? The tariff bill? The Hawley-Smoot Tariff Act which, anyone? anyone? Raised or lowered?… Raised tariffs, in an effort to collect more revenue for the federal gov’t. Did it work? Anyone? Anyone know the effects? It did not work, and the US sank deeper into the Great Depression.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.