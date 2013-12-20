GAMERS: Here's What The Steam Machine Looks Like When You Crack It Open

The mad scientists at iFixIt have given the Steam Machine the same treatment they give all the latest gadgets — and surgically dissected it for your viewing pleasure.

The Steam Machine is the highly anticipated console/PC system from the gaming masterminds at Valve, the software house responsibly for a number of hugely popular titles, perhaps most notably the Half-Life franchise. It runs SteamOS, an open-source Linux-based operating system, and will support loads of games in the Steam catalogue. (And still more are, obviously, on the way.)

Given the open source nature of the OS and the ease with which users can get inside the box and re-jigger its components to their hearts’ content, the Steam Machine looks to be a hacker’s dream come true.

First of all, the packaging is awesome. The Steam Machine is an understated yet elegant-looking device. The controller follows the same aesthetic. Let's tear it open! It makes use of an NXP LPC11U37F microcontroller to interpret all the user input. The box's case is held together with a single screw. Loosen it and it opens up rather effortlessly. Check out the 1 TB Seagate hard drive -- plenty of storage space for games and other data. It's got a zippy graphics card -- the ZOTAC GeForce GTX 780 3 GB GDDR5. The motherboard comes out rather easily. It can support up to 16 GB of RAM. Here's the pièce de résistance -- an 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5-4570 processor to power it all. There you have it! iFixIt rates the Steam Machine a 9/10 for repair-ability, meaning it's easy to take apart and hack.

