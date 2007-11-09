Stealth Startup Howcast Shows Some Leg

What’s become of Howcast, the stealth “how-to” video startup we first wrote about in August? At the time, the company’s help-wanted ads talked about an “early fall” launch. We ran into Howcast’s founder, Google NYC vet Jason Liebman, last month, but he told us he still wasn’t ready to chat yet, though launch plans were indeed in the works.

But no need to wait for a launch to see what Jason’s up to…

A sharp-eyed reader notes that Howcast has already set up a channel on Brightcove, so viewers can learn how not to get mugged, how to make a saketini, and how to debone a chicken (below), among other topics. We know of at least one person who should probably spend a few minutes with the poker tutorial.



