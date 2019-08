Stealth is a planking device that combines core workouts and mobile gaming.

It works by syncing your phone to the platform which then detects your movements and translates them into gameplay actions.

It is crowdfunding on Kickstarter and you can get one for around £130.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

