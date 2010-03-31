When you’re starting a company, there’s a decision to make:



Do you do everything in super-secret “stealth mode” — to avoid tipping off potential competitors, and make more of a splash when you launch?

Or do you do everything in public, under the assumption that it’s the way you execute your ideas that will determine your eventual success or failure, and not your top-secret idea?

Well, here’s a new data point: Stealth mode is back, if it ever went away.

“New early-stage start up trend: get big quietly, so you don’t tip off potential competitors,” NYC-based angel investor and entrepreneur Chris Dixon just tweeted.

Bay Area investor and startup advisor Chris Sacca concurs: “@cdixon Agreed. As of this morning, I have four companies who don’t want investors mentioning that they’ve been funded.”

So, stealth? Anti-stealth? What’s working these days? We’d love to hear your thoughts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.