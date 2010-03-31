When you’re starting a company, there’s a decision to make:
- Do you do everything in super-secret “stealth mode” — to avoid tipping off potential competitors, and make more of a splash when you launch?
- Or do you do everything in public, under the assumption that it’s the way you execute your ideas that will determine your eventual success or failure, and not your top-secret idea?
Well, here’s a new data point: Stealth mode is back, if it ever went away.
“New early-stage start up trend: get big quietly, so you don’t tip off potential competitors,” NYC-based angel investor and entrepreneur Chris Dixon just tweeted.
Bay Area investor and startup advisor Chris Sacca concurs: “@cdixon Agreed. As of this morning, I have four companies who don’t want investors mentioning that they’ve been funded.”
So, stealth? Anti-stealth? What’s working these days? We’d love to hear your thoughts.
