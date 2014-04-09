The Best New York Steakhouse For A Wall Street Power Lunch

You can’t talk about deals just anywhere.

Think anyone can take you seriously over a chopped salad with chickpeas and tuna? Well, they can’t.

Serious conversation requires a serious meal, and on Wall Street there is no meal more serious than steak.

Last month Business Insider polled readers to find out which NYC steakhouses ruled them all. Naturally, on that survey we had to ask which restaurant was the best for a power lunch.

Del Frisco’s won with 37% of the vote. Other contenders included Bobby Van’s Steakhouse (21%), Delmonicos (19%), and Sparks Steak House (13%).

Del Frisco’s is a massive Midtown space run by former bond trader Scott Gould — who has an eye for ambience — so its victory is no surprise. Gould knows who to seat at what power table (there are power tables), how you like your drink, and what everyone likes to order off the menu.

And perhaps more important than any of that (in many cases) Del Frisco’s is a place to be seen.

“It’s loud, it’s boisterous, and you’re going to bump into people you’ve worked with in the past,” Gould once told Business Insider.

Think Cheers — but if it were one of the highest grossing restaurant in America with $US500+ bottles of wine on the list.

So better than Cheers.

