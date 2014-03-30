Top Chef Explains How To Grill The Perfect Steak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video For Porter House New York chef and managing partner Michael Lomonaco, preparing steak is a blend of art and science. State-of-the-art cooking facilities at the restaurant's prime Manhattan location in the Time Warner Center include a broiler that can reach 1,800º F and a high-quality dry-ageing locker for the meat. Watch Chef Lomonaco explain the properties of different cuts of meat and how to choose them, the best way to get your meat ready, and some tips on how to grill them to perfection. Originally produced in January 2013 by Daniel Goodman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.