Scientists discovered how to grill a steak using lava

The Syracuse University Lava Project is a collaboration between sculptor Bob Wysocki and geologist Jeff Karson. The project supports a wide variety of scientific experiments including the grilling of foods using the lava’s heat.
Video courtesy of Syracuse University and Jenny Wysocki
Learn more about the Syracuse University Lava Project here
