The Lowdown On The $15 Steak That Was Named The Best In NYC

Thanks to steak Mecca Peter Luger, Manhattanites have become used to the idea of making the trip across the bridge to Brooklyn to get an amazing cut of steak.The cut is expected to be from the highest quality steer, perfectly seasoned, and grilled to a juicy medium-rare that could give a life-long vegetarian night terrors.



Again, this perfection is what is expected. Perfection is also expected to be expensive — a cut for two at Peter Luger will run you $72.

That’s why trusted restaurant reviewer New York Magazine shocked the city by naming the $15 steak at Brooklyn’s St. Anselm the “Best Steak” in NYC.

It was a bold move, and naturally merited serious consideration.

Luckily, when it comes to steak, we all consider with our mouths.

Getting even a Sunday night table at St. Anselm takes some planning and/or patience. At 6:30 p.m. the cozy Williamsburg restaurant was packed with happy customers. The smell was, in a word, irresistible. When the hostess said we would have to wait for an hour and a half for a table for two, you can imagine the disappointment.

That said, it was all worth it. In 40 minutes we were beckoned back to the restaurant and seated at the bar. In 48 minutes we were sipping on a delicious (and reasonably priced at $28) red, waiting anxiously for two hanger steaks called the “Butchers Steak” on the menu.

Now, understand that this steak does not come with sides. You must order them — not only because they don’t come with your meat, but because they are simply spectacular. The creamed spinach ($6) was not like your grandmother’s — more cheesiness, more spinanchiness, less goopy cream.

The mashed potatoes ($6) were pan-fried, which gave them a crusty top, and cooked in truffle oil. “Truffle oil” should say everything there is to say about how great this is. “Crusty top” should say it twice.

The Butchers Steak itself was completely worth the wait. It was grilled masterfully, beyond juicy etc. — but that’s just technical. What really stood out with this particular hanger cut was the taste. The steak was packed with flavour — the kind of flavour that takes hours of thought for a chef to put together (or at least, seems like it) and stays with customers for days.

It’s the kind of flavour you obsess over, the kind you tell your friends about.

Case in point: At another table one customer was explaining to his waiter and the rest of his party of four that he eats at St. Anselm multiple times a week.

He is probably a very happy man.

