How to stay productive in challenging times, according to top NYC real estate broker Ryan Serhant

Roy Rochlin / Contributor/Getty Images Ryan Serhant

Ryan Serhant is the star of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York,” and is one of New York City’s top-performing real estate brokers.

He leads a team of more than 60 agents and staffers, responsible for selling over $US1.6 billion worth of real estate in the last two years alone.

Serhant is no stranger to sales, having had his own show on Bravo in addition to authoring two books and launching an online sales course in 2019.

Reaching your professional goals in the midst of a global pandemic isn’t easy, and the struggle to be productive can be a challenge for employees across industries even in times of normalcy.

But there are tricks to staying ahead, according to Ryan Serhant.

Now a top New York City agent as well as an author and TV personality, Serhant is an original case member of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York,” having joined the show in 2010 while still in the early stages of his real estate career. Since then, he’s built The Serhant Team, which completed $US1.4 billion in deals in 2019 alone. It’s ranked among the top-producing teams in New York.

No stranger to troubling times, Serhant started his career at the height of the financial crisis in 2008. “I started when Lehman filed for bankruptcy and it was the greatest thing I could’ve done because it was boot camp,” Serhant said. “You learn so much more, it was a great learning experience. When things are tough and slower, you want to jump in. It’s a great time to learn.”

Serhant told Business Insider that even in challenging times, professionals can take concrete steps to launch or make meaningful progress in their careers.

Industry newcomers today are even at an advantage, he said. “You dont want to start when everything’s amazing and easy and you’re having a hard time when everyone around you is making money. Now is the best time to start in real estate.”

Serhant shared three of his top tips for building or maintaining a career during uncertain times.

1. Practice the ‘three to five’ rule

Serhant emphasises the importance of staying connected to others in such distanced times. Something easy to practice, the rule suggests that you should reach out to three groups of five different people in different ways every day, whether it be via texts, calls, emails, direct messages, or tweets.

“Reach out to people you wouldn’t have otherwise reached out to today,” Serhant said. “For me, it’s been lawyers, real estate brokers, designers, architects. Just to check in and touch base. Those conversations often lead to conversations about real estate. A lot of business just comes from the ‘three to five’ rule.”

2. Be a community leader

Speaking to the importance of building a network, Serhant said community leaders are often primed for success, given their ability to build connections and a strong network.

Through his sales course, Serhant said he heard the story of a woman who started a virtual mothers’ group during the pandemic. Now, she’s become a community leader for mothers in her small town outside Paris, and she’s really been able to connect herself to a group she’d hoped to become a part of pre-pandemic.

3. Take advantage of online learning

Pointing to the changes and uncertainty in the education industry given the pandemic’s impact, Serhant said people are much more willing to learn online these days, which isn’t a bad thing.

Having launched a sales course in August 2019, Serhant said there’s been a 20% uptick in course membership as a result of the pandemic and the changed attitudes toward online education. “Online education is a hot topic right now, people are ok with learning online,” Serhant said, adding that this applies not just to real estate but in all sales.

Racecar drivers, dentists, and authors are among the professionals that have signed up for his course, as well as a man who simply wanted to learn to sell himself, with the end goal of finding a girlfriend – a goal Serhant says, thanks to his course, the member achieved.

