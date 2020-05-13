Long-term quarantines can weaken your immune system due to loneliness and stress. Here's how to cope.

Crystal Cox/Insider

While lockdowns are important to prevent the spread of coronavirus, certain aspects of quarantine aren’t good for our physical or mental health.

Stress, too much time indoors, too few social interactions, and unhealthy coping mechanisms can actually dampen your immune system, according to experts.

Here are some tips to prevent quarantine from wreaking havoc on your immune system.

As lockdowns to prevent the spread of coronavirus continue, many people are suffering from ‘quarantine fatigue’ – the exhaustion and stress of social distancing and only leaving the house when necessary.

It’s led some to wonder whether the quarantine itself might be wrecking havoc on our health. Google searches on whether being indoors weakens your immune system spiked dramatically in May.

While it’s true that some aspects of quarantine could put a damper on your immune health, it’s preventable. Here’s how to keep yourself healthy while still following public health guidelines.

Vitamin D is key, so get some sun



One of the side effects of staying indoors to prevent viral spread is that many people are spending less time in the sun.

Sunshine is important for both mental and physical health because your body uses sun exposure to make vitamin D. Without it, you might be more susceptible to infection and may also feel tired or moody.

“A lack of vitamin D will leave you feeling fatigued and sluggish, contribute to feelings of depression and anxiety, and muscle aches, pain, and weakness,” Brigitte Zeitlin, registered dietitian and owner of BZ Nutrition told Insider.

Fortunately, experts say it’s still possible to spend time outdoors while social distancing, such as going for a run or walk, if you follow precautions like avoiding crowds, sticking to open areas, and not over-doing it, Insider previously reported.

If you’re not able to get outdoors for safety reasons, you may want to consider adding more vitamin D to your diet or supplementing it.

“Our main source of vitamin D is sunshine, but with everyone staying indoors more or wearing sunscreen and a mask it can be hard to get enough,” Zeitlin said. “Vitamin D is one supplement that I always recommend regardless of healthy diet because it can be hard to get enough from food alone.”

A bit of exercise a day can help



The benefits of safely spending some time outdoors are doubled if you’re also getting some exercise at the same time – research shows regular physical activity is important for a healthy immune system.

Exercise can also relieve stress and boost endorphins.

But don’t sweat it if you’re too tired or anxious to run miles a day. You can still get many of the benefits with short, simple exercise routines at home, no matter your fitness level.

Speaking to friends can have a real impact on your wellbeing



One of the biggest challenges of the pandemic is how its affected our social lives. There are very good reasons to try to maintain a social calendar and otherwise look after your mental health, including pursuing teletherapy when appropriate.

Research shows that loneliness can actually interfere with your immune system, and can increase chronic stress and inflammation. So can grief, particularly when you don’t have the opportunity to process it.

However, other studies have shown that strong social support systems can have major benefits for both mental health and even make you more resilient to disease by strengthening your immune system.

So, staying in touch with loved ones virtually can help keep you healthier, in addition to boosting everyone’s morale.

Don’t overdo it on the Zoom happy hours



One caveat, though, is to be wary of relying too much on an evening cocktail to ease into your Zoom hangout or Skype date.

In moderation, alcohol can be a fine way to unwind, but too much of it can dampen your immune system. Heavy drinking (8 or more drinks a week for women, 15 for men) or binge drinking (4-5 or more drinks in a session) can both harm your gut microbiome, the healthy bacteria in your digestive system, and inhibit your ability to fight off infection.

And, while a nightcap might be a tempting way to fall asleep more quickly, research shows alcohol actually disrupts your sleep, which is crucial for wellbeing any time but especially now.

The occasional glass of wine in moderation is unlikely to be a threat, though, particularly if it has the benefits of helping you relax.

Manage stress by setting a social media limit for yourself



Being at home all day makes it convenient to constantly scroll social media, from the moment you wake up to as you’re trying to fall asleep at night.

Stress can also make a big difference for your immune system, according to the American Psychological Association, particularly when there are alarming or uncertain events happening in the world around you.

Yes, this means managing fears about the coronavirus itself – good strategies include taking breaks from social media and relying on trust media sources for information, both of which can help you avoid panic and misinformation.



Vitamin D could play a role in fighting the coronavirus. Here's how to get more in your diet.

5 things that can help to boost your immune system during the coronavirus outbreak, and 5 that won't

A major gym chain is starting to reopen in the US. Precautions include temperature checks and a 400-page cleaning protocol.

