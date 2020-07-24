You can stay in an underwater hotel room with a glass wall looking into the walrus tank at a Belgian zoo

Rachel Hosie
Pairi Daiza ResortThe Walrus House and Pairi Daiza Resort.
  • A newly opened zoo in Belgium features accommodation that allows guests to get up close and personal with incredible wildlife.
  • The Walrus House at Pairi Daiza Resort is largely underwater, with one clear glass wall looking into the walrus tank.
  • Relax in cosy luxury while the huge creatures swim up and say hello.
  • The zoo also has rooms overlooking bears, wolves, polar bears, penguins, and tigers.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Walrus House at Pairi Daiza Resort has one wall that looks on to the side of the walrus tank.

Pairi Daiza Resort

Guests may not have much privacy, but they will get the incredible experience of being up close and personal with the walruses.

Pairi Daiza Resort

You can fully immerse yourself in an underwater world.

Pairi Daiza Resort

The suite is part of The Land of the Cold in the zoo.

Pairi Daiza Resort

It’s been designed in keeping with the Arctic style, in icy shades of silver, blue, and white.

Pairi Daiza Resort

The glass is cleaned once a week to make sure it remains crystal clear.

Pairi Daiza Resort

There’s a lounge area with a TV — but you may find the walruses more entertaining to watch.

Pairi Daiza Resort

There’s plenty of space to cosy up in the luxurious suite.

Pairi Daiza Resort

As well as an open-plan living and sleeping area, the suite has a bathroom with white walls, ice motifs, and gilded brass fittings.

Pairi Daiza Resort

You may prefer not to sleep in the bed at all though, in favour of staying close to your new friends.

Pairi Daiza Resort

The Walrus House isn’t the only incredible accommodation on offer at Pairi Daiza though — there are also rooms in the penguin, tiger, and polar bear enclosures.

Pairi Daiza Resort

The White Bear House is similar to the Walrus House, with the glass wall half underwater.

Pairi Daiza Resort

Make the most of the lighting setting to give yourself the best view at any time of day.

Pairi Daiza Resort

Or you could stay above ground at Full Moon Lodge.

Pairi Daiza Resort

Each of the 10 lodges can sleep up to six adults, one child, and one baby, and features stunning views of bears and wolves.

Pairi Daiza Resort

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.