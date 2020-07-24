You can stay in an underwater hotel room with a glass wall looking into the walrus tank at a Belgian zoo

Pairi Daiza ResortThe Walrus House and Pairi Daiza Resort.
- A newly opened zoo in Belgium features accommodation that allows guests to get up close and personal with incredible wildlife.
- The Walrus House at Pairi Daiza Resort is largely underwater, with one clear glass wall looking into the walrus tank.
- Relax in cosy luxury while the huge creatures swim up and say hello.
- The zoo also has rooms overlooking bears, wolves, polar bears, penguins, and tigers.
The Walrus House at Pairi Daiza Resort has one wall that looks on to the side of the walrus tank.
Guests may not have much privacy, but they will get the incredible experience of being up close and personal with the walruses.
You can fully immerse yourself in an underwater world.
The suite is part of The Land of the Cold in the zoo.
It’s been designed in keeping with the Arctic style, in icy shades of silver, blue, and white.
The glass is cleaned once a week to make sure it remains crystal clear.
There’s a lounge area with a TV — but you may find the walruses more entertaining to watch.
There’s plenty of space to cosy up in the luxurious suite.
As well as an open-plan living and sleeping area, the suite has a bathroom with white walls, ice motifs, and gilded brass fittings.
You may prefer not to sleep in the bed at all though, in favour of staying close to your new friends.
The Walrus House isn’t the only incredible accommodation on offer at Pairi Daiza though — there are also rooms in the penguin, tiger, and polar bear enclosures.
The White Bear House is similar to the Walrus House, with the glass wall half underwater.
Make the most of the lighting setting to give yourself the best view at any time of day.
Or you could stay above ground at Full Moon Lodge.
Each of the 10 lodges can sleep up to six adults, one child, and one baby, and features stunning views of bears and wolves.
