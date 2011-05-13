BEZOS: "Stay Tuned" For An Amazon Tablet

Jeff Bezos told Consumer Reports in an interview today to “stay tuned,” when asked about the possibilities of an Amazon tablet.



Speculation and rumours have been mounting for months about a possible Amazon tablet, considering their success with the Kindle, incredible supply chain scale, and mounting competition from an Android-based Nook.

Another nugget from the conversation is when Bezos noted that if Amazon were to make a tablet device, it would be sold alongside the Kindle, as opposed to replacing it.

He is proud of the Kindle’s success and doesn’t foresee its demise anytime soon, citing the advantages of having a dedicated reading device.

Consumer Reports also asked Bezos about the possibilities of colour E-Ink devices. He responded, “colour E-ink is not ready for prime time…. the colours are very pale.”

(Via Consumer Reports)

