How To Use LinkedIn From Microsoft Outlook

Photo: Business Insider

LinkedIn just announced the release of an application that will incorporate your professional network into your Microsoft Outlook account.According to the LinkedIn blog, “As soon as LinkedIn and Outlook are connected, Outlook will start bringing in information about your LinkedIn network. You should then start seeing profile photos and LinkedIn activity for any connection that e-mails you.”



The greatest benefit of the application seems to be that it automatically adds contact updates to a special “LinkedIn Contacts” folder, making it easy to stay on top of your connections’ information.

You can read more about the release on the LinkedIn blog.

Or check out their video on how to connect your LinkedIn and Outlook accounts:





