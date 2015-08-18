You can get a room in NYC for $39 a night on Airbnb -- you just have to sleep in a van in Queens

Budget travellers rejoice — it’s now possible to stay in New York City for under $US40 a night. There’s just one catch, it’s in a car. One savvy Airbnb host has outfitted vans and iconic NYC taxis to serve as ‘rolling rooms’ for travellers. There are no bathrooms, but prices range from $US22 to $US39 for this tiny home adventure.
Video courtesy of Reuters
