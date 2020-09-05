You can stay in a secluded treehouse perched on the summit of a Hawaiian volcano

Airbnb This treehouse Airbnb is located just two miles from active volcanoes.

You can rent a treehouse located on the summit of a Hawaiian volcano for $US232 per night.

The one-bedroom space is perfect for a couple, with unique nature views and an outdoor hot tub.

While there, you can also explore Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, located two miles from the Airbnb.

If Hawaii is on your travel bucket list, you might want to consider staying in a treehouse while you’re there.

At the summit of Hawaii’s KÄ«lauea volcano, there’s a two-story treehouse that you can rent starting from $US232 per night through Airbnb. The location is said to have unique nature views, as it’s secluded within a forest of lush trees, though it’s also conveniently close to a town popular with tourists as well as a national park.

To reach the site, you’ll need to trek a 100-foot path, cross lava boulders, and climb ladders, according to the Airbnb listing.

Inside the structure â€” which was made mostly from recycled materials, according to the listing â€” you’ll have access to a living room with a flat-screen TV, a composting toilet, a queen-sized bed, and an indoor fireplace.

And while the rental comes with a sink, utensils, French press, and teapot, the listing warns that there is no kitchen within the treehouse, so you’ll need to purchase most of your meals from nearby restaurants and vendors.

Outside, there’s a hot tub, table, and chairs to help you relax. You can also see stunning views of the surrounding forest from the treehouse.

According to the Airbnb listing, the ground outside is “very jungly with ginger, native ferns, and trees.” Above, you can see “tree ferns, some twenty feet tall and over a hundred years old,” as well as “a mixture of ohia trees with red lehua flowers, Hawaiian holly, and others.”

Airbnb There are stained-glass windows above a queen-sized bed.

Of course, one of the most unique features of this treehouse is that it’s perched on the summit of the KÄ«lauea volcano. To get a closer look at the active site, you can travel two miles from the Airbnb to Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, which is home to both that volcano and another called Mauna Loa.

According to the Airbnb listing, there’s also a surplus of hiking trails around the treehouse, and a nearby area called Volcano Village where you can find restaurants, art galleries, and gas stations â€” you’ll need to rent a car while staying on the property.

Airbnb Outside, you’ll have stunning nature views.

Because the space has only a single bedroom, it’s an ideal rental destination for one or two travellers, especially couples.

“Everything is designed to be a honeymoon experience,” the Airbnb listing says. “While it is possible for more than two people to sit together and chat, only two can sleep over.”

It’s worth noting that while the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention no longer advises against nonessential travel,it does warn that “travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.”

At the time of writing, travellers visiting Hawaii must quarantine for 14 days before continuing with their trip.Face masks are also currently required on all Hawaiian islands.

