You can spend the night in an 80-square-foot cabin in Canada that features a glass roof and walls for stargazing

Brooke Stephenson The Skyward Cabin is made of glass.

The Edward, a bed and breakfast in Ontario, Canada, features an experience called the Nature Escape at the Skyward Cabin.

The 80-square-foot cabin is made of glass and wood, so guests can immerse themselves in the surrounding forest and look at the stars at night.

Stays in the cabin last 48 hours, and guests are provided with breakfast, bedroom and bathroom supplies, and additional entertainment like board games and binoculars.

The cabin is fully booked for the rest of 2020, but you can add yourself to the waitlist for 2021 here.

The Edward is a bed and breakfast in Ontario, Canada.

Brooke Stephenson The Edward is a bed and breakfast.

The Edward sits on 75 acres of woods in Prince Edward County, and it features both a house and loft for guests. It’s designed as a quiet getaway from the bustle of daily life, according to its website.

Individual rooms can typically be rented in the space, but because of the coronavirus, guests have to rent out the entire house or loft for 2020 if they want to stay on the property.

The Edward also features the Nature Escape at the Skyward Cabin.

Brooke Stephenson The Edward features the Skyward Cabin.

The Skyward Cabin is an 80-square-foot tiny home on the property.

It was designed and built by Payam Shalchian, who is also the co-owner of The Edward. Brooke Stephenson photographed the Skyward Cabin.

Guests constantly have a view of the world around them in the Skyward Cabin.

Brooke Stephenson The Skyward Cabin is made of glass.

It features an open-concept design.

The walls are made of glass frames sitting between slats of wood, which allows visitors to see the forest surroundings at all times.

Even the roof is made of glass, so guests can gaze at the stars as they get ready to sleep at night.

Brooke Stephenson It’s perfect for stargazing.

The cabin sits deep in a wooded area, so guests don’t have to worry about anyone stumbling upon them.

The cabin comes with a bed and supplies guests need for the duration of their stays.

Brooke Stephenson Guests can have a queen bed or two twins.

Guests can have a queen bed or two twin beds in the cabin during their stay.

Fresh linens, two sleeping bags, and blankets will also be provided.

Visitors are given access to a fire pit and grill, a wood stove, board games, and binoculars to help them make the most of their stay.

An enclosed bathroom sits near the cabin.

Brooke Stephenson The bathroom is enclosed.

It features a shower and a composting toilet.

The Edward provides toilet paper, towels, and soap for guests, according to its website.

The Skyward Cabin is available for two-night stays.

Brooke Stephenson Breakfast is provided during stays.

The Edward provides guests with a breakfast of eggs, artisanal bread, coffee and tea, and salt and pepper each day of their stay. Drinking water is also provided.

Lunch and dinner aren’t provided, but guests can either make their own meals using the stove, grill, or fire pit.

Visitors can also go out for meals at nearby restaurants.

Reservations can be made for weekend or weekday stays.

Brooke Stephenson The cabin is booked for the rest of 2020.

Weekend stays run from Friday to Sunday, and weekday stays begin on Tuesdays. The cabin is only open to adult visitors.

A weekend stay costs $US499, while a weekday stay is $US399, according to Dwell.

The cabin is fully booked for 2020 at the time of writing, but interested parties can add themselves to the Nature Escape at Skyward Cabin waitlist for 2021 here.

