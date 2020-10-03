You and 3 friends can stay in a mysterious mansion during spooky season for just $19 a night

There’s a mansion in Saint Paul, Minnesota, that was once voted the most mysterious home in the city.

The Manor Master Chamber is the master bedroom of a mysterious house in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Sean/Airbnb The Manor is in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The manor was built in 1883, and it was once voted the most mysterious house in Saint Paul.

The master bedroom is available for rent on Airbnb.

The Airbnb listing describes the bedroom as cosy yet spacious.

Sean/Airbnb The master bedroom.

The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a pointed door frame, and vintage furniture.

A leather bed frame and aged trunk add character to the space.

The bedroom also has a reading nook filled with greenery.

Sean/Airbnb It has a reading nook.

The windows offer natural light, while the textured wallpaper gives it a dark edge.

Two guests can sleep in the queen-sized bed, and the room also comes with an air mattress for two more visitors.

The master bathroom is connected to the bedroom.

Sean/Airbnb The master bathroom.

Even the bathroom has a gothic appeal thanks to black appliances and cabinetry.

The home has 1.5 shared bathrooms in total.

The spooky feel continues in the living spaces.

Sean/Airbnb The living room.

The house seems like it’s from long ago thanks to the stained glass window and a large armoire.

The homeowners have a dog.

Sean/Airbnb The house dog, Scorch.

The Doberman, Scorch, will be at the house when visitors come to stay.

He’s friendly and “wonderful” according to the host’s note on the Airbnb listing.

Everywhere you go in the house will have spooky touches, so it’s an ideal vacation spot for Halloween.

Sean/Airbnb The living space.

For instance, the period organ gives the house a haunted edge, as does the asymmetrical door frame next to it.

The home is not currently available for Halloween bookings, but you can book it for overnight stays throughout the year.

You can also book the space for photo shoots, paranormal investigations, and more during the day, as listed on its Airbnb page.

The base cost of a stay in the master bedroom costs just $US76 at the time of writing.

Sean/Airbnb It costs just $US19 per guest.

Between 4 guests, each visitor would pay just $US19 per night.

You can learn more about the listing here.

