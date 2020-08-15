You and 11 friends can stay in Edward and Bella's honeymoon house from 'Twilight'

Vrbo/Summit Entertainment You can rent Edward and Bella’s honeymoon home from ‘Breaking Dawn.’

The house Edward Cullen and Bella Swan stay in while they are on their honeymoon in “Breaking Dawn – Part 1” is available for rent on Vrbo.

The Brazilian villa is designed to look like a luxurious treehouse, featuring wicker ceilings and large glass windows to blend the indoor with the outdoor.

The villa sleeps 12 guests across six bedrooms, and it’s only accessible by boat or helicopter.

A stay in the villa costs $US3,257.46 a night at the time of writing, which would be $US272 per person each night among 12 guests.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of the most memorable locations from the “Twilight” movies is the home Edward and Bella stay in on their honeymoon.

Summit Entertainment Isle Esme isn’t real.

When Edward Cullen and Bella Swan finally get married in “Breaking Dawn – Part 1,” they jet off to the fictional Isle Esme for their honeymoon, a private island Carlisle Cullen bought for his wife.

The couple has a dreamy getaway in the home, lounging on luxurious beds with views of the ocean throughout their stay. It’s also where the couple discovers Bella is pregnant with Edward’s half-vampire child, setting them on their course for yet another adventure together.

The island itself isn’t real, but the movie was filmed in an actual house located in Paraty, Brazil.

The luxurious house is now available for rent on Vrbo.

Vrbo The home is in Brazil.

Although your vacation wouldn’t be exactly like the newlyweds in the film, the villa will make your experience feel pretty similar.

The large home sits between two hills, making it secluded.

In fact, it’s only accessible by boat or helicopter, much like the fictional home in Stephenie Meyer’s series.

The overall effect of the villa is like a giant treehouse that’s perfect for a getaway.

Vrbo The villa is next to a fjord.

The house sits in the tropical fjord of Saco do Mamanguá, according to the Vrbo listing, so guests can swim and relax on the beach whenever they want.

The privacy of the house also ensures guests feel comfortable, and it offers mountain views as well.

Pretty tile floor fills the home, and large greenery decorates the space.

Vrbo The home is very open.

The home is intentionally designed to blend indoor and outdoor environments, as the architect Bernardes wanted the transition from external to internal living to be seamless.

For instance, the main level features large glass panes for walls, giving dwellers views of the surrounding area.

The glass made it perfect for depicting Carlisle’s fictional home, as the Cullens famously love open architecture in Meyer’s series.

The architect added unique elements, like the wicker ceiling.

Vrbo The ceilings are wicker.

Special design elements make the home feel like a one-of-a-kind space.

For instance, the floor tiles were made by Francisco Brennand, a Brazilian sculptor.

The large glass windows continue in the kitchen.

Vrbo The kitchen has white cabinetry.

The property also features a myriad of skylights to further blend the indoor with the outdoor.

The home is air-conditioned and pet friendly, so guests will be comfortable, and it comes with Wi-Fi access.

The 37,674-square-foot villa has six bedrooms.

Vrbo It sleeps 12.

The home can sleep 12 guests, so it’s ideal for a large group.

The home also has eight bathrooms.

Vrbo There’s no shortage of bathrooms.

A washing machine and dryer are also available in the house.

The house even features a bridge inside of it.

Vrbo The house has a bridge.

The bridge allows guests to walk through the second floor with an unencumbered view, adding to the openness of the home’s design.

The home also features a fireplace you can make use of in the colder months.

The house costs about $US3,257.46 per night at the time of writing.

Summit Entertainment The home is listed on Vrbo.

Between 12 guests, the cost would come out to about $US272 per person per night. The house requires a minimum three-night stay.

You can learn more about the listing here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.