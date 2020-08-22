You can stay in a Buckingham Palace-inspired camper that features a throne room and golden toilets

Parkdean Resorts You can stay in a royal camper.

Parkdean Resorts created a camper modelled after Buckingham Palace called the Royal Caravan.

The 840-square-foot Royal Caravan in Cayton Bay, UK, has two bedrooms and bathrooms, and it can sleep four guests and a dog.

It features a miniature throne room, a royal dining room, and even golden toilets.

A weekend stay in the caravan starts at $US210, which is just $US17.50 per day between four guests.

The Royal Caravan is a Buckingham Palace-inspired camper.

Parkdean Resorts There’s a Buckingham Palace camper in the UK.

Parkdean Resorts in Cayton Bay, UK, was designed to make tourists excited about travelling again, according to a press release provided to Insider.

Every aspect of the camper was designed to mimic Buckingham Palace.

It can sleep four guests across two bedrooms.

When you walk into the camper, you’re greeted by the throne room.

The room is covered in red velvet, much like the throne room in the real Buckingham Palace.

Two ornate throne chairs await guests, each featuring a Union Jack pillow.

The small dining room table is ideal for replicating royal meals.

Parkdean Resorts The camper is dog-friendly.

The royal-themed renovation of the camper cost $US130,000 according to the same press release.

Royal Caravan is dog-friendly, and it features a royal bed for your pup in the main area.

The main room also features a lounge area.

Parkdean Resorts There’s a sitting area.

You can relax in a chaise lounge that has pillows with royal images on it, such as a shot of William and Kate and a photo of Queen Elizabeth’s corgis.

The space also features a cabinet full of faux royal memorabilia, such as tea cups and crowns. You can see details of the cabinet in this video.

The camper also features a fully functional kitchen.

Parkdean Resorts There’s a kitchen.

The kitchen features an oven, a stove, and a full-sized refrigerator.

The room also includes golden touches throughout the space, like a chandelier, to add to its opulence.

The royal bedroom can sleep two guests in a queen-sized bed.

Parkdean Resorts There are two bedrooms in the camper.

The room features a chandelier, a crown canopy, and both a chest of drawers and a closet for storage.

The master bedroom also has an en suite bathroom.

The master bathroom has a golden toilet.

Parkdean Resorts The bathroom has a golden toilet.

The sink and mirror match the toilet.

The room also features another chandelier and a shower.

The second bedroom is designed as Prince William and Prince Harry’s.

Parkdean Resorts The second bedroom has twin beds.

One of the headboards has been engraved with “W,” while the other features an “H.”

The room is small, but it features two cabinets above each bed for storage.

The chandelier adds a touch of elegance.

The second bathroom is also golden-themed.

Parkdean Resorts There are two bathrooms.

It features a smaller golden toilet, as well as a gold sink and mirror.

The towels are also golden.

A stay in the castle costs $US210 for a weekend.

Parkdean Resorts The camper sleeps four guests.

Between four guests, you would pay just $US17.50 each per day.

Reservations are first come first serve. You can learn more about the Royal Caravan here.

