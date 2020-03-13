You and 17 friends can stay in a mansion in Arizona that has an infinity pool for $36 a night

AvantStay ‘Black Rock’ is available for rent on AvantStay.

“Black Rock” is a mansion nestled in the hills of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve in Arizona.

The five-bedroom home can sleep 18 guests and features an indoor jacuzzi, a home theatre, and an infinity pool with views of the surrounding mountains.

The mansion is available for rent on AvantStay throughout the year, and it costs $US652 a night, which is just $US36.22 between 18 guests.

A mansion is tucked in the hills of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

Called Black Rock, the luxurious home offers an oasis in the desert, and it’s available for rent on AvantStay throughout the year.

The property looks a bit like Tony Stark’s mansion from “Iron Man” at first glance.

The spacious home features a modern design inside.

High ceilings and sleek fireplaces make the home feel even larger.

The home is filled with natural light thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows.

The marble floors throughout the home give it a clean feel.

The kitchen has an island and a table for guests to make themselves comfortable.

Wood cabinetry and new appliances add to the modern aesthetic.

Guests will also have access to a fully-equipped in-home bar.

You could serve dinner in the formal dining room.

Statement art pieces elevate the space, as do the glass walls.

The home features a billiard table for guests to play.

A foosball table is also nearby for added fun, and there’s a separate poker table for guests to use as well.

Or you could head to the home theatre to watch a movie.

The room features theatre-style seats, though you’d have to provide snacks yourself.

Black Rock features five bedrooms that offer space for up to 18 guests.

Members of your group would have to share if you rented the house, but it’s so spacious you likely wouldn’t mind.

Some of the bedrooms feature porch access.

But all of them have views of the surrounding mountains.

One of the bedrooms features bunk beds.

The home has nine beds total to accommodate guests, and a pack and play can be added to the home upon request.

The master bathroom has an indoor spa.

The room also features curved vanities and a walk-in shower for added luxury.

Another bathroom in the home features a sunken tub with a wall-sized window.

The setup offers bathing with a view.

The mansion has seven bathrooms in total.

After you’ve had your fill of indoor fun, you and your friends can head to the heated infinity pool for a dip.

A jacuzzi is built into it as well, so you can have the best of both worlds.

You can enjoy the views of the mountains while you swim.

The property’s lush greenery adds to its idyllic feel.

An expansive barbecue makes outdoor eating a breeze.

A large table allows big groups to dine poolside.

The pool area also features a fire pit for the cooler months.

Plus, there’s plenty of outdoor seating in which visitors can relax.

The home also features a second-floor balcony for added outdoor space.

The base cost for a stay in the home cost $US652 per night at the time of writing.

The cost comes out to $US36.22 per person when split between 18 guests.

You can check out the AvantStay listing here.

