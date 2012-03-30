STAY CLASSY: These Are The Cars That Should Be In The Anchorman Sequel

Photo: denizen24 via flickr

As we’re sure you have all heard, Ronald Joseph Aaron Burgundy himself announced a sequel to the 2004 film Anchorman on last night’s episode of Conan.And since San Diego’s number one news team is probably not riding around town in an old, old wooden ship from the Civil War, that got us to thinking: What cars should the Action News Team be driving when the sequel is released?



A limo doesn’t suit them since there are such disparate personalities…and because Brian’s cologne may make them ill.

Each of them will need a separate ride to express themselves to their loyal San Diegans (San Diegoans?).

Ron Burgundy's apartment smells of rich mahogany and leather bound books. Since he's a leisurely playboy, we think a 1970s Lincoln Continental will be perfect, especially when he occasionally drives around Merlin Olsen. A sassy and independent woman, Veronica Corningstone deserves an unique ride. A Volkswagen Kharmann Ghia is just what the doctor ordered. Brian Fantana tries to look the part, but beneath the rough exterior he's a big softie. 60 per cent of the time, a 1970s Corvette will be the perfect ride every time for this sex panther. Oh sweet, misguided Brick Tamland. He may not be smart, but he sure is enthusiastic. Brick would certainly be the only member of the Action News Team to buy a Pontiac Aztek on purpose. WHAMMY! Sportscaster Champ Kind seems like the type of guy that would try to emulate The Bandit in every way possible. We see him in a Pontiac Firebird. Tino, the owner of Ron's favourite hangout to play some jazz (it's a soft j) flute, would probably need a van to carry around his band equipment. A Chevy Astrovan would be right up his alley. Wes Mantooth, Ron's sworn enemy, comes across as a man that takes his sainted mother Dorothy out to a nice dinner in a big Mercedes sedan.

