IDEA OF THE DAY: Sleep With Locals In 130 Different Countries

The idea: A network of people around the world who want to hang out with and host travellers — for free.



Whose idea: Tripping

Why it’s brilliant: travelling is more fun when you have a free bed and someone to show you around. CEO Jen O’Neal once hosted a wealthy investor from Dallas — “Totally not the kind of guy you’d expect to sleep on a couch… but he wanted to meet local people.”

To make sure everyone stays safe, Tripping uses a thorough system of references and ratings.

