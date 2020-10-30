One of Britain's 'most haunted' buildings has been transformed from an abandoned, 18th-century jail into a place you'd actually want to sleep

Melissa Wiley
Courtesy Twelve ArchitectsLeft: View of the Bodmin Jail hotel atrium overrun by vegetation. Right: Rendering of the new Bodmin Jail Hotel, set to open in February 2021.
  • Bodmin Jail, said to be one of Britain’s ‘most haunted‘ buildings, has been transformed from a derelict 18th-century prison into a four-star hotel.
  • Located in Cornwall, the jail was the site of 55 executions between 1779 and 1927 and later fell into ruin.
  • After five years of renovations, the Bodmin Jail Hotel will open in early 2021 with rates starting at $US324 per night.
  • Guests will be able to sleep in converted jail cells and dine in the former prison chapel.
  • Insider spoke with London-based studio Twelve Architects about the process of transforming an abandoned jail overrun by vegetation, birds, and bats into a vacation destination.
Five years ago, Matt Cartwright and Lorraine Stoutt Griffith, director and associate director of London-based Twelve Architects, visited the derelict Bodmin Jail to assess whether or not they could turn it into a luxury hotel.

Courtesy Bodmin Jail HotelAerial view of the Bodmin Jail before renovation.

Built in 1779 under the reign of King George III, the Bodmin Jail complex is located in Cornwall, England, about five hours west of London.

Google MapsMap showing the location of the Bodmin Jail.

The Gothic-style building functioned as a debtors’ prison for its first 90 years and was the site of 55 executions for crimes ranging from burglary to murder, according to the Bodmin Jail Museum.

Courtesy Bodmin Jail HotelHistorical image of the Bodmin Jail Hotel exterior.

From 1887 until 1922, the Royal Navy occupied parts of the building. Then in 1927, the jail closed down. Abandoned for decades, it fell into ruin.

Courtesy Bodmin Jail HotelHistorical image of the Bodmin Jail Hotel exterior.

When Cartwright and Stout Griffith arrived, the prison’s two atrium wings were covered in vegetation and overrun by pigeons and birds.

Courtesy Twelve ArchitectsViews of the Bodmin Jail atrium ruins before renovation.

Sunlight poured in through spaces where doors, windows, and roofs once existed, and the walls dripped with condensation.

Courtesy Twelve ArchitectsView of the Bodmin Jail atrium ruins before renovation.

Stoutt Griffith at first wasn’t sure that turning the ruins into a hotel would be possible. On her second visit to the site, she thought, “There’s no way. The windows are tiny. This is so imposing. What are we going to do with the stone? Everything is wet.”

Courtesy Twelve ArchitectsView of the Bodmin Jail atrium ruins before renovation.

But the “church-like” quality of the atrium gave her hope for what the building’s future could be.

Courtesy Twelve ArchitectsView of the Bodmin Jail atrium ruins before renovation.

“You’ve got these juxtapositions between what it was used as and what it is as a piece of architecture,” she said.

Courtesy Bodmin Jail HotelHistorical image of the Bodmin Jail Hotel atrium.

Now after five years of planning and renovation, the Bodmin Jail is set to open as a hotel on February 12, 2021 with rates starting at $US324 per night.

Paolo Trovo / ShutterstockExterior of the Bodmin Jail in 2015.

Twelve Architects took care to maintain much of the original structure of the building while installing modern upgrades.

Courtesy Bodmin Jail HotelRendering of the Bodmin Jail Hotel parking lot and entrance.

Instead of vegetation and open sky, the atrium is now lined with a pitched glass roof and sleek, metal walkways.

Courtesy Twelve ArchitectsLeft: View of the Bodmin Jail atrium ruins before renovation. Right: Rendering of the Bodmin Jail Hotel atrium.

“We reinserted all of the galleries — the walkways — within the atrium because they had all gone,” Stoutt Griffith told Insider.

Courtesy Bodmin Jail HotelRendering of a Bodmin Jail Hotel atrium walkway.

Twelve Architects also installed glass elevators outside of the atrium to give visitors “a break from being within the jail” and a chance to “see the outside world,” Cartwright told Insider.

Courtesy Bodmin Jail HotelRendering of the Bodmin Jail Hotel exterior.

The jail’s once-barren prisoner cells have been transformed into 70 furnished guest suites.

Courtesy Bodmin Jail HotelRendering of a Bodmin Jail Hotel guest suite.

Each suite consists of three interconnected cells. One serves as the bedroom, another functions as the living area …

Courtesy Bodmin Jail HotelRendering of a Bodmin Jail Hotel guest suite.

… and the third is a spacious bathroom.

Courtesy Bodmin Jail HotelRendering of a Bodmin Jail Hotel guest suite bathroom.

Making jail rooms “cosy” with carpeting, furniture, and multiple levels of lighting was an important objective for Stout Griffith.

Courtesy Bodmin Jail HotelRendering of a Bodmin Jail Hotel guest suite.

“Obviously you don’t want to be staying in a jail,” she told Insider. “You could go and stay in a youth hostel if you want that kind of experience.”

Courtesy Bodmin Jail HotelRendering of a Bodmin Jail Hotel guest suite.

The two wings of the atrium, formerly known as the Naval and Civil Wings, will house the guest suites. The Civil Wing will also include the lobby and reception area.

Courtesy Twelve ArchitectsAerial view of the Bodmin Jail before renovation showing the locations of the Civil and Naval Wings.

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by a host and invited to check in at a socially distanced guest table while they enjoy a drink from a trolley, a representative for the hotel told Insider.

Courtesy Twelve ArchitectsRenderings of the Bodmin Jail hotel entrance (left) and reception area (right).

A third area between the two wings — the former chapel and dining area — will house a tavern, restaurant, and bar featuring over 100 types of gin from around the world.

Courtesy Twelve Architects; Annotation: InsiderAerial view of the Bodmin Jail before renovation showing the location of the hotel’s dining areas.

To the right is the independently operated Bodmin Jail attraction that opened to the public on October 1 and will be available to hotel guests. The experience includes interactive exhibitions detailing the jail’s history.

Courtesy Twelve Architects; Annotation: InsiderAerial view of the Bodmin Jail before renovation showing the location of the Bodmin Jail Attraction.

Renovating the hotel did not come without challenges, Stoutt Griffith and Cartwright told Insider. For instance, the jail’s exterior walls are about 3-feet thick, and few walls are straight.

Courtesy Twelve ArchitectsViews of a Bodmin Jail prisoner cell before renovation.

Their team also had to work with an ecologist to remove and re-home bats that lived in the structure. They built a nearby ‘bat bungalow,’ and the project progressed depending on whether or not bats had left an area yet.

Courtesy Twelve ArchitectsView of a Bodmin Jail prisoner cell before renovation.

Despite challenges, working on this project has been a one-of-kind experience, Stoutt Griffith told Insider. “You don’t get spaces like this anymore,” she said. “No one’s going to build a space like this. You’re inhabiting history.”

Courtesy Bodmin Jail HotelRendering of the Bodmin Jail Hotel Jolly Hangman tavern.

The hotel experience will be “comfortable and warm,” Stoutt Griffith added, despite being located in a jail that some locals say is “haunted.”

Courtesy Bodmin Jail HotelRendering of the Bodmin Jail Hotel Chapel Restaurant and Bar.

“Before you enter the building … you might look up and think ‘wow, that looks pretty scary or a bit austere,'” Stout Griffith said. “But once you walk into the building … I think then it almost feels more comfortable because of the contrast.”

Courtesy Twelve ArchitectsNighttime view of the entrance to the Bodmin Jail Hotel car park.

