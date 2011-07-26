How One Entrepreneur Built A $200 Million Company By Selling Ladies' Jewelry To Men

Photo: Courtesy of Steinreich Communications

Stauer, the 6-year-old online jewelry and accessories company that last year hit $200 million in sales, did not achieve its success by following a conventional business archetype.But then again, CEO Michael Bisceglia is not a conventional entrepreneur.



For Stauer, his fourth entrepreneurial endeavour, Bisceglia came up with the idea of selling upscale women’s jewelry and accessories to men.

After conducting extensive market research, Bisceglia found that men actually responded better to advertisements. He also found that the marketplace was filled with competitors that marketed towards women.

“Women tend to buy more on value, which is really a different market,” Bisceglia said, adding, “men end up buying about half of the jewelry in the market place.”

Although most of Stauer’s customers are men who earn over $100,000 annually, he found most of his customers with real money don’t care about status; they care about quality and the story behind the product.

Establishing a product’s story was a “big marketing push” for the company, Bisceglia explained, saying, “we consider ourselves more historians than anything else.”

As a result, most products on the company’s website include a few paragraphs about the item’s origin and background that are intended to draw shoppers in.

