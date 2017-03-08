A $2.5 trillion asset manager just put a statue of a defiant girl in front of the Wall Street bull

State Street Global, a $US2.5 trillion asset manager has strategically placed a statue of a defiant girl in front of the Wall Street Charging Bull statue. Ahead of National Women’s day, the company wanted to send a message about gender diversity in the workplace. They are hoping the boards they target will take action to have at least one female member of their boards.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.