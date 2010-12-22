Automated Game Stories To Make Sports Writers Obsolete

Photo: OrangeUpdate.com

Sports journalism may have been dying a slow death already, but one Web site is poised to accelerate the process.StatSheet.com, launched in 2007, is a sports hub with individual sites for 345 different college basketball, college football, and high school basketball teams, all generated by a computer.



Using automated algorithms, the site creates unique game stories from just the information provided in box scores.

StatSheet has over 500 million statistics stored in its system and produces more than 10,000 articles per month. The data is used to create robotic game stories that don’t feature much creativity because of their heavy reliance on statistics, but still get key points across. The automated writing is, for the most part, readable.

Here’s a passage from a game story on last night’s game between Syracuse and Morgan State:

“Syracuse got the victory by overwhelming Morgan State in shooting and rebounding. Shooting 53% from the floor, the Orange easily outpaced the Bears who struggled with 37%. Syracuse made a huge difference on the glass, 47 rebounds to 28. One big plus for Syracuse was their 97 points. This crushed their season average of 75.9.”

StatSheet plans to expand its coverage to other sports and teams in the near future.

