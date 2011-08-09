Some Eye-Opening Stats About The Market Plunge

Joe Weisenthal
eyeball eye

Photo: Sugar Pond, Flickr

Stocks got destroyed today. You can read the full story about it here.Here are some key stats that are worth paying attention:

  • The S&P fell exactly 6.66%
  • The Dow fell exactly 5.55%
  • The small-cap Russell 2000 fell over 8% (!)
  • Bank of America fell nearly 20%
  • This was the 4th-worst point loss and 10-th worst percentage loss ever (via Nate Silver).
  • The yield on the 10-year plunged 22 basis points from 2.56% to 2.34%.
  • The Dow Transports fell 7%
  • The high-yield Junk Bond ETF (JNK) fell 4.25%

Again, for a full roundup of today’s action, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.