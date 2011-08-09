Some Eye-Opening Stats About The Market Plunge

Photo: Sugar Pond, Flickr
Stocks got destroyed today. Here are some key stats that are worth paying attention:
- The S&P fell exactly 6.66%
- The Dow fell exactly 5.55%
- The small-cap Russell 2000 fell over 8% (!)
- Bank of America fell nearly 20%
- This was the 4th-worst point loss and 10-th worst percentage loss ever (via Nate Silver).
- The yield on the 10-year plunged 22 basis points from 2.56% to 2.34%.
- The Dow Transports fell 7%
- The high-yield Junk Bond ETF (JNK) fell 4.25%

