18 Ridiculous Statistics About The Health Care Industry That Will Make Tear Your Hair Out

Do not read this article if you do not want to get angry. The health care industry in the United States has become one gigantic money making scam, and tens of millions of American families now live in great fear of illness and disease.



Why are they so afraid? It is not because they fear the illnesses and diseases. Rather, the prospect of racking up tens of thousands (if not hundreds of thousands) of dollars in medical debt is enough to deeply frighten just about anyone.

Today, virtually every single American is one really bad day from financial ruin. Did you know that medical bills are the number one reason for bankruptcy in the United States? Did you know that the vast majority of people that go bankrupt due to medical bills actually have health insurance?

Meanwhile, there are a significant number of people that are becoming fabulously wealthy off of this system. Our “health care industry” has turned large numbers of doctors, lawyers, health insurance company executives and pharmaceutical company executives into multi-millionaires. The health care industry in the United States has been so corrupt and so greedy for so long that we don’t even remember what a legitimate medical system even looks like anymore.

Democrats hailed “Obamacare” as the solution to many of our health care problems, but the truth is that it does not solve any of them. In fact, it is almost certain to increase health care costs. Health insurance companies all over the United States have already announced plans to raise premiums substantially because of this new law.

Not that the Republicans are proposing anything better. They want to repeal Obamacare, which is a great idea, but beyond that they don’t have any real solutions for the health care nightmares that we are facing.

The system simply does not work and it is causing millions of Americans to go bankrupt. So yes, let us repeal Obamacare. It is one of the worst pieces of legislation that the Congress has ever passed in all of U.S. history.

However, just repealing Obamacare will not fix our health care problems. It will not do anything to address the nightmarish statistics that you are about to read.

The truth is that even if you do have health insurance, you are just one really bad accident or one really bad illness away from bankruptcy unless you are fabulously wealthy.

The health care system is designed to rapidly drain money out of us when we are at our most vulnerable. If you have to call for an ambulance to take you to the hospital are you thinking about how much your care will cost at that point?

Of course not. You are just hoping that you will survive.

Well, in today’s world it is really easy to rack up $10,000, $20,000 or even $30,000 in medical debt in the blink of an eye and many hospitals are becoming extremely aggressive about collecting on those medical debts.

I guarantee that many of you that are reading this article know exactly what I am talking about.

One trip to the hospital can wipe out years of financial savings. But why should it cost so much? Often a doctor only spends a few minutes with you.

Well, you find out the truth when you follow the money. There are a lot of people that this system really benefits, and unfortunately that does not include middle class Americans.

