20 Statistics That Prove Global Wealth Is Being Funneled Into The Hands Of The Elite

Today global wealth is more highly concentrated in the hands of the elite than it ever has been at any other point in modern history. Once upon a time, the vast majority of the people in the world knew how to grow their own food, raise their own animals and take care of themselves.There weren’t many that were fabulously wealthy, but there was a quiet dignity in having land you could call your own or in having a skill that you could turn into a business.
Sadly, over the past several decades an increasingly growing percentage of agricultural land has been gobbled up by big corporations and by corrupt governments. Hundreds of millions of people have been pushed off their land and into highly concentrated urban areas. Meanwhile, it has become increasingly difficult to start a business of your own as monolithic global corporations have come to dominate nearly every sector of the world economy. So more people than ever around the world are forced to work for “the system” just to make a living. At the same time, those at the very top of the food chain (the elite) have spent decades rigging the system to ensure that increasing amounts of wealth will continue to flow into their pockets. So now in 2010 we have a global system where a few elitists at the top are insanely wealthy while about half the people living on earth are wretchedly poor.
There are very few nations around the world that have not been almost entirely plundered by the global elite. When the elite speak of “investing” in poor countries, what they really mean is taking control of the land, water, oil and other natural resources. In dozens of nations around the world today, big global corporations are stripping fabulous amounts of wealth out of the ground even as the vast majority of the citizens of those nations continue to live in abject poverty. Meanwhile, the top politicians in those nations are given huge bribes to go along with the plundering.
So what we have in 2010 is a world that is dominated by a very small handful of ultra-wealthy elitists that own an almost unbelievable amount of real assets, a larger group of “middle managers” that run the system for the global elite (and are rewarded very handsomely for doing so), hundreds of millions of people who actually do the work required by the system, and several billion “useless eaters” that the global elite don’t really need and that they don’t really have much use for.
The system was not ever designed to lift up the poor. Nor was it ever designed to promote “free enterprise” and “competition”. Rather, the elite intend to funnel all wealth to themselves and to have the rest of us enslaved either to debt or to poverty.
The following are 20 statistics that prove that the wealth of the world is increasingly being funneled into the hands of the global elite, leaving most of the rest of the world wretchedly poor and miserable….
Average income per person in the poorest countries on the continent of Africa has fallen by one-fourth over the past 20 years
That means that there are approximately 140 different nations that have a yearly GDP which is smaller than the amount of money Bill Gates has.
A study by the World Institute for Development Economics Research discovered that the bottom half of the world population owns approximately 1 per cent of all global wealth
It is estimated that over 80 per cent of the world's population lives in countries with a widening income gap between the rich and poor
Every 3.6 seconds someone starves to death and three-quarters of them are children under the age of 5
That is an amount greater than the land masses of the states of Delaware and Rhode Island combined. Turner also advocates restricting U.S. couples to 2 or fewer children to control population growth.
Approximately 28% of children in developing countries are considered to be underweight or have had their growth stunted as a result of malnutrition
It is estimated that the United States owns approximately 25 per cent of the total wealth of the world
It is estimated that the entire continent of Africa owns approximately 1 per cent of the total wealth of the world
In 2008, approximately 9 million children died before they reached their fifth birthdays. A third of these deaths were due to lack of food
The most famous banking family in the world, the Rothschilds, has accumulated mountains of wealth while much of the rest of the world has been trapped in poverty
The following is what Wikipedia has to say about Rothschild family wealth: It has been argued that during the 19th century, the family possessed by far the largest private fortune in the world, and by far the largest fortune in modern history.
Nobody seems to know exactly how much the Rothschilds are worth today. They dominate the banking establishments of England, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and many other nations. It was estimated that they were worth billions back in the mid-1800s. What the total wealth of the family is today is surely an amount that is almost unimaginable, but nobody knows for sure
Meanwhile, billions of people around the globe are wondering where their next meal is going to come from
At this point, many readers will want to start arguing about how horrible capitalism is and about how wonderful socialism and communism are.
But capitalism is not the problem and as we have seen countless times over the past several decades, government ownership of business is not the solution to anything.
What we have in the world today is not capitalism. Rather, it more closely resembles 'feudalism' than anything else. The elite are 'monopoly men' who use their unbelievable wealth and power to dominate the rest of us. In fact, it was John D. Rockefeller who once said that 'competition is sin'.
It would be great if we lived in a world where those living in poverty were encouraged to start owning land, to create businesses and to build better lives for themselves.
But instead, things are going the other way. Wealth is becoming more concentrated in the hands of the elite, and the middle class is starting to be wiped out even in prosperous nations such as the United States.
It turns out that the global elite have decided that they don't really need so many expensive American 'worker bees' after all and they have been moving thousands of factories and millions of jobs overseas. Meanwhile the American people are so distracted watching Dancing with the Stars, Lady Gaga and their favourite sports teams that they don't even realise what is going on.
There is no guarantee that America will be prosperous forever. Today, a record number of Americans are already living in poverty. Today, a record number of Americans are on food stamps. The median household income went down last year and it went down the year before that too.
So wake up. America is being integrated into a world economic system that is dominated and controlled by the insanely wealthy elite. They don't care that you have to pay the mortgage or that you intend to send your kids to college. Mostly what they care about is making as much money for themselves as they can.
Greed is running rampant around the globe, and the world is becoming a very cold place. Unfortunately, unless something really dramatic happens, the rich are just going to continue to get richer and the poor are just going to continue to get poorer.
