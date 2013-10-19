This One Statistic Explains Why Google's Stock Exploded Through $US1,000 A Share

Bing Maps Google CEO Larry Page already has a pretty great mansion.

Things at Google are pretty peachy these days.

The company’s stock outpaced Q3 earnings yesterday, shooting its stock up over $US1,000 per share. And recently released data suggests that Google is the largest provider of online advertisements by an almost comically wide margin — more than 200 billion monthly ad impressions above its next rival.

But even then, people don’t seem to understand just how huge Google is. This one forecast from an analyst note released by Morgan Stanley blew us away:

“We continue to expect Google to take around one point of global ad market share every year, helped by promising mobile execution.”

Wow.

That’s one percentage point of ALL ad dollars, in any medium, on Earth — TV included.

Keep in mind: Google currently owns about 3% of the global advertising market (Magna Global estimates the market to be at $US495 billion, and 97% of Google’s $US14.98 billion in revenues come from advertising).

This means that by Morgan Stanley’s calculations, the company is going to double its already sizeable market share over the next three years. And Google is already bringing in half of all mobile internet advertising revenue. To think that Google’s dominant mobile business will continue to grow to allow it to pick up one percentage point of the entire advertising market every year is simply astounding.

According to Morgan Stanley, Google will be able to do this because its investment in multi-screen advertising campaigns, both in providing the so-called “enhanced campaigns” and offering better measurement tools, will pay off in the long run. The note predicts that the enhanced campaigns will be revenue-neutral this year, but they’ll contribute to growth in 2014.

So there you have it: Google is already a goliath, but it somehow still have an absurd amount of growing to do.

