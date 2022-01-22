The 10 most shocking moments in ‘Station Eleven’

A plane crashes right outside Frank’s apartment in episode 1.

The reality of the apocalyptic Georgia Flu sinks in during the first episode of “Station Eleven,” and Frank and Jeevan initially bicker about the severity of the crisis when Jeevan and Kirsten arrive at Frank’s apartment.

A plane crashing into what appears to be Chicago’s Navy Pier puts an end to that, causing an explosion. It’s the most visual manifestation of the calamity thus far.